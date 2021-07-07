Danske Commodities poaches Orsted's former gas, oil and coal trading boss

COPENHAGEN, July 7 (Reuters) - Danish energy trading firm Danske Commodities on Wednesday said it had hired Orsted's former head of oil, gas & coal trading, Jens Svantesson, as its head of cross-commodity trading.

The firm, a subsidiary of Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) which trades in 39 power and 23 gas markets, said Svantesson started on July 1 and will be in charge of all of Danske's cross-commodity trading activities, including its growing portfolio of gas-to-power contracts.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely

