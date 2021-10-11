Skip to main content

Business

Data-rigging allegations against IMF chief fall short, says French source

2 minute read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a joint news conference at the end of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Data-rigging allegations against International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva fall short of directly implicating her, a French Finance Ministry source said on Monday ahead of a board meeting to decide her fate.

Claims that she pressured World Bank staff to change data to boost China's "Doing Business" ranking when she was World Bank CEO are looming over the opening of week-long IMF-World Bank annual meetings on Monday. read more

Georgieva has strongly denied the allegations, which date back to 2017.

The IMF's 24-member board plans to meet on Monday to decide Georgieva's future, people familiar with the plans said on Sunday after meeting with her and the law firm that made the allegations.

"Our opinion is that most of the elements are on the table, (and) the law firm's report does not detail precise elements that would directly call the director general into question," the French Finance Ministry source said.

"That's why France gave its support to the director general and would like that today we can take a decision, as the board said 'very soon', to get on with the IMF's work," the source added.

France and other European governments on Friday backed Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist, to complete her term as IMF chief, while U.S. officials and others had sought more time to study the differing accounts about data irregularities.

Europe's backing is important since the IMF chief has traditionally been chosen by European governments, with the U.S. administration nominating the World Bank's president.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:49 AM UTC

Asia shares up, rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

Asian shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China which also helped U.S. stock futures pare early losses, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen.

Business
Business jet makers look to tap surging corporate travel demand at Las Vegas air show
Business
U.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors
Business
Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application
Business
Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax