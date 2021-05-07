Skip to main content

BusinessData shows waning COVID impact on U.S. jobs searches, White House's Boushey says

Reuters
2 minute read

Data in the U.S. Labor Department's April jobs report shows people are out looking for work, with fewer citing COVID-19 as keeping them from their searches, White House economic adviser Heather Boushey said on Friday.

U.S. job growth was below expectations last month, the report on Friday showed.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 266,000 jobs in April, compared with a rise of 770,000 in March and far lower than the 978,000 jobs economists had anticipated. read more

But Boushey told MSNBC in an interview that other data in the department's report showed some bright spots, including fewer barriers from the coronavirus.

"We are seeing this strong, steady stable progress to get back to normal," she said in an interview.

"There are indications throughout this report that people are increasingly searching, increasingly ready to get back to work, not saying that COVID is preventing them from getting a job, and I think that is all movement in the right direction," she said.

