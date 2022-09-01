1 minute read
Deere names insider Joshua Jepsen as CFO
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Agricultural equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) said on Thursday it elected Joshua Jepsen as chief financial officer, replacing Rajesh Kalathur, who will continue as president of the company's financial unit.
Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
