Deere names insider Joshua Jepsen as CFO

A hat with the words John Deere is seen for sale at a dealership in Taylor, Texas, U.S., February 16, 2017. Picture taken February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Agricultural equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) said on Thursday it elected Joshua Jepsen as chief financial officer, replacing Rajesh Kalathur, who will continue as president of the company's financial unit.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.