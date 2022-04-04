Defensive shares prop up UK's FTSE 100

A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London, Britain, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock index edged higher on Monday, boosted by defensive stocks such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, as talks of more sanctions against Russia kept risk appetite in check.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.1% by 0713 GMT, after kicking off the second quarter on Friday with modest gains. The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.3%.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) climbed 0.8%, while precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) and defence stocks (.FTNMX502010) were the top sectoral gainers, rising more than 1.5% each.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) rose 2.6% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold", citing cheap valuation and better earnings resilience.

Ireland's Ryanair (RYA.I) inched 0.3% lower even as Europe's largest low-cost carrier narrowed the range for its forecast annual loss. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

