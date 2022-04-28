Delivery Hero's food delivery business on track to break-even in 2022

The Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo/File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) said on Thursday it was on track to generate a positive adjusted core profit for its food delivery business as early as this year after a spike in its first-quarter sales.

The Berlin-based group's revenues grew 52% year-on-year to 2.1 billion euros ($2.21 billion) in the first three months of 2022.

Delivery Hero said it was on a "clear path" towards a break-even for the full group in 2023.

($1 = 0.9523 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.