Delivery times for iPhone 13 stretch as COVID-19 hits Vietnam suppliers -Nikkei

An Apple employee wearing a face mask walks past an image of an iPhone 13 Pro at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Buyers of Apple's (AAPL.O) new iPhone 13 face longer-than-expected delivery times because of a wave of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, where components for the device's new camera module are assembled, Nikkei Asia said.

The disruption, which could ease as soon as mid-October, is linked to a constriction in supplies of modules for the phone's four models, as a significant number of components are assembled in Vietnam, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

