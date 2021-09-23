Skip to main content

Delta Air says employee vaccination rate against COVID-19 rises to 82%

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Thursday its employee vaccination rate against COVID-19 had risen to 82%, weeks after announcing a monthly health insurance surcharge for unvaccinated workers.

The U.S. airline last month said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. read more

Delta said financial incentives such as an additional day of paid time off and $100 in health rewards, allowed it to vaccinate nearly 70% of its employees by June.

United Airlines (UAL.O) on Wednesday said more than 97% of its U.S. employees have been vaccinated ahead of the company's Sept. 27 deadline for staff vaccination. read more

