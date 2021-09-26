Skip to main content

Business

Deputy chief of Russia's Novatek says he will fight US tax charges

1 minute read

Then-Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay of Novatek speaks during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia, September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mark Gyetvay, a deputy chief of Russian natural gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM), who was arrested last week in the United States on tax charges, said on social media on Sunday that he had pleaded not guilty and would fight the charges.

"Dear friends and colleagues. On Thursday I was indicted for baseless tax charges that I already settled through a voluntary program, and pleaded not guilty. I will vigorously fight these charges and will continue to discuss gas topics as normal," Gyetvay wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that Gyetvay had been arrested on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts. He faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted. read more

Gyetvay, who holds passports from both the United States and Russia, was subsequently ordered released on a $80 million bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Frazier of the federal court for Florida's Middle District, according to court filings. read more

He has been the leading voice at Novatek, anchoring conference calls with investors and representing the company at industry events as it seeks funds for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:39 AM UTC

Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources

Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is expected to produce 300,000 cars in the first nine months of the year, capped by a delivery rush in the end of the July-September quarter, despite a global semiconductor shortage, two sources said.

Business
Credit Suisse board backs CEO, chairman tells SonntagsBlick
Business
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi to clean up existing mainland clients by end-2021
Business
Deputy chief of Russia's Novatek says he will fight US tax charges
Business
Ninja Van raises $578 mln in funding round, adds Alibaba as investor