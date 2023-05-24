Despite supply chain risks, China remains high-priority market, Panasonic says















TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - China remains a high-priority market even as geopolitical concerns have highlighted the need to develop robust supply chains elsewhere, the group chief executive of Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T) said on Wednesday.

Yuki Kusumi made the comment in a roundtable interview with reporters in Tokyo. The Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit, which wrapped up in Hiroshima this weekend, has put front and centre the need for companies to "de-risk" but not "decouple" from the world's second-largest economy.

"We will continue to develop our businesses in China as we have done in the past," Kusumi said.

