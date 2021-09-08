Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank CEO says not on hunt for M&A

Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Wednesday that the German lender wasn't on the hunt for a potential merger partner.

"We have to finish the homework that we've been carrying out for the last two to three years," he said at a conference.

