Business
Deutsche Bank CEO says not on hunt for M&A
1 minute read
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Wednesday that the German lender wasn't on the hunt for a potential merger partner.
"We have to finish the homework that we've been carrying out for the last two to three years," he said at a conference.
Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Dennis Duldhardt; Editing by Douglas Busvine
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.