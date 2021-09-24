Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank hires Citi dealmaker to beef up U.S. healthcare investment banking - memo

The logo of Germany’s Deutsche Bank is on display ahead of the bank’s annual shareholder meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has hired Jorge Barreiro from Citigroup Inc (C.N) as the managing director for its U.S. healthcare investment banking team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

As part of his new role, Barreiro will focus on the bank's coverage of digital and healthcare-focused technology companies, according to the memo sent by Nick Richitt, the global co-head of Healthcare Investment Banking at the bank.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Barreiro will be based in New York and start in his new role in November. Barreiro, who spent more than a decade at Citi, recently led Clover Health's (CLOV.O) public listing and advised Nordic Capital on its acquisition of Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV.O).

Barreiro will report to Richitt in his new role.

The appointment comes a month after Deutsche Bank hired industry veterans Spencer Watts and Helen Oesch from Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), respectively, as managing directors of the U.S. healthcare investment banking team. read more

Deutsche Bank has hired 10 senior executives to this division so far this year, including the appointment of Priyanka Verma, an industry expert who has worked with clients such as Thermo Fisher (TMO.N) and KKR & Co (KKR.N).

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Amy Caren Daniel

