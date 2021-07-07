Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Deutsche Bank hires Goldman's Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role

The logo of Deutsche bank is seen in Hong Kong, China July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has hired Jeffrey Wong from Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to be the bank's head of Hong Kong investment banking coverage, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Wong spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs where he led the coverage of Hong Kong-based corporate clients, said the memo sent by Mayooran Elalingam, Deutsche's head of investment banking coverage and advisory for Asia Pacific.

A Deutsche spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Wong recently worked on the sale of Mead Johnson's Greater China business to Primavera, the public filings for the APM Monaco IPO by TPG in Hong Kong and the Li Ning SPAC, the memo said.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

