Deutsche Bank investor Capital Group sells most of big stake - Filing
FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Capital Group sold most of its 5.2% stake in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), according to a disclosure on Thursday.
The filing makes official the name of the seller, which Reuters reported on Tuesday to be Capital. read more
Capital's holding fell to 0.01% of the bank from a previous 5.2%, the filing said.
Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Escritt
