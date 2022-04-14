Deutsche Bank investor Capital Group sells most of big stake - Filing

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Capital Group sold most of its 5.2% stake in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), according to a disclosure on Thursday.

The filing makes official the name of the seller, which Reuters reported on Tuesday to be Capital. read more

Capital's holding fell to 0.01% of the bank from a previous 5.2%, the filing said.

Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Escritt

