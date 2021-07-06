Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies

The logo of Deutsche bank is seen in Hong Kong, China July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

July 6 (Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy.

The set of four new non-tradable FX indexes would track EMs that have over the past couple of decades seen increased global investment inflows, growing proportion of government debt issuance, and a significant jump in transaction volumes in FX.

"The new indices track both spot and carry performance of 21 emerging market currencies, serving as a comprehensive set of barometers for EM investors tracking FX," Deutsche Bank EM strategist Oliver Harvey said in a statement.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

