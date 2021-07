Deutsche Bank names Glenn Morgan as Australia CEO

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

July 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Thursday it has named Glenn Morgan as permanent chief executive officer of its Australia division, nearly a year after he took charge on an interim basis.

Morgan took over from Anthony Miller, following his departure to Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) last year.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

