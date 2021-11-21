Business
Deutsche Bank supervisory board backs Wynaendts as new chair - memo
1 minute read
FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) supervisory board on Sunday signed off on the nomination of Alexander Wynaendts as its next chairman, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.
The support was disclosed in an email by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing.
The full board's backing was a procedural step after a committee of the board on Friday nominated the Dutchman for the post.
Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.