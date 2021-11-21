Deutsche Bank supervisory board backs Wynaendts as new chair - memo

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) supervisory board on Sunday signed off on the nomination of Alexander Wynaendts as its next chairman, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters.

The support was disclosed in an email by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing.

The full board's backing was a procedural step after a committee of the board on Friday nominated the Dutchman for the post.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Andrew Heavens

