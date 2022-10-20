Deutsche Boerse CEO: getting calls for M&A deals but am selective















FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is getting a lot of incoming calls on merger and acquisition ideas but is being selective, Theodor Weimer, chief executive of the German exchange operator, told analysts on Thursday.

In the same call, finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said stress in the European commodity clearing market is "past the peak" and currently "decreasing".

Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Matthias Williams











