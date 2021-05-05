A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL, in Bonn, Germany March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) raised its financial outlook again on Wednesday after more than tripling its operating earnings in the first quarter, predicting that ecommerce will keep booming and global trade will rebound.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest logistics companies, lifted its operating profit forecast to more than 6.7 billion euros ($8.05 billion) in 2021, and more than 7 billion in 2023. It previously forecast more than 5.6 billion for 2021.

First quarter operating profit jumped to 1.9 billion euros on revenues up an organic 26% at 18.9 billion.

($1=0.8319 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.