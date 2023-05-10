Deutsche Post freight business equipped for big acquisitions - unit chief















DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post's freight business could integrate large acquisitions, the head of the unit told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that if Deutsche Bahn's Schenker business were put up for sale, the company would have to see if it would be a good fit.

Deutsche Bahn's supervisory board last year instructed management to prepare for the possible sale of its Schenker logistics business but there have been no further details.

"We are in a position to integrate larger acquisitions," said Deutsche Post freight chief Tim Scharwath.

"DB Schenker would be ... a very big purchase," he said, adding it was still unclear whether the deal would go to market.

The company evaluates potential acquisitions according to three criteria, he said.

"We would have to look at how DB Schenker fits into the group's portfolio - and we would have to achieve a price that makes the whole thing financially attractive, and we would have to look at how complex integration would be," said Scharwath.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Rachel More











