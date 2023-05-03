Deutsche Post posts slump in Q1 operating profit, confirms guidance















May 3 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) posted a slump in operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday amid deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

The company achieved earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.64 billion euros ($1.81 billion), a 24.1% drop compared to the same period in 2022.

Many logistics companies are struggling with bloated delivery capacity, with online sales that peaked during the pandemic fizzling and high inflation denting discretionary spending.

The Bonn-based logistics giant's results beat investors expectations, however. First-quarter EBIT had been expected to reach 1.46 billion euros, according to a company-provided poll.

The company also confirmed both its outlook for the year, with its 2023 EBIT guidance covering three scenarios and ranging from 6 to 7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9071 euros)

Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine











