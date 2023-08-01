DHL Group reports slump in second quarter earnings

Summary

Companies Q2 EBIT falls 27% to 1.69 bln euros

DHL lifts lower end of EBIT forecast range

Now sees 2023 EBIT at 6.2-7 bln euros

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - DHL Group (DHLn.DE) on Tuesday reported a slump in quarterly earnings as high inflation, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis weighed on consumer demand as well as freight rates, hitting the logistics and mail sectors.

In the three months through June, DHL's operating profit (EBIT) dropped by 27% to 1.69 billion euros ($1.86 billion), a tad above analyst consensus for 1.65 billion.

Falling global consumer demand, soaring inflation and high inventories have dragged freight rates down from their pandemic highs, denting earnings of freight forwarders such as DHL, Kuehne+Nagel (KNIN.S) and Denmark's DSV (DSV.CO).

At the same time, DHL raised the lower end of its 2023 profit guidance range. The Bonn-based group, which recently changed its name from Deutsche Post DHL, now sees its annual EBIT between 6.2 billion and 7 billion euros, having previously forecast a figure between 6 and 7 billion.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)

