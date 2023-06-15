Disney finance chief Christine McCarthy to step down















June 15 (Reuters) - Walt Disney (DIS.N) said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy would be stepping down.

Kevin Lansberry, Executive Vice President of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will serve as the company's interim CFO effective July 1.

McCarthy is taking family medical leave of absence and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to ensure a successful transition, the company said.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











