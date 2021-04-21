Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with Sony Pictures (6758.T) to bring new "Spider-Man" movies and other films to Disney's streaming services and TV networks in the United States after they play on Netflix (NFLX.O).

Disney also secured rights to offer older Sony films, including "Jumanji" and "Hotel Transylvania," much sooner. The company said it will add a significant number of Sony titles to Hulu starting in June.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The arrangement means Disney will be able to offer new Marvel films in the "Spider-Man" and "Venom" series starting in 2023. First they will play in theaters and be offered on DVD and video-on-demand. Next, they will head to Netflix for an exclusive 18-month period before going to Disney platforms.

