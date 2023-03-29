DLA Piper partner trio joins work-anywhere law firm Rimon in New York















(Reuters) - Hybrid law firm Rimon said Wednesday that it has hired three product liability defense partners from DLA Piper in New York.

Keelin Kavanagh, David Jaroslaw and Arthur Hoffmann represent U.S.-based and international clients in the life sciences and consumer goods industry, the firm said.

San Francisco-founded Rimon has more than 150 partners and allows its lawyers to work from anywhere despite having physical offices across North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Kavanagh, Jaroslaw and Hoffmann will be working remotely.

The team joined DLA Piper together in February 2020. Before that, they were at Greenspoon Marder for about four years, and spent more than 15 years at small law firm Jacob, Medinger & Finnegan before that.

Rimon said it has hired at least five U.S. partners since January, including real estate lawyer Robert Goldman from DLA Piper in Chicago.

A representative for DLA Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

