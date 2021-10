NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower versus a basket of currencies on Friday after data showed U.S. employment increased far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls. read more

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.1% at 94.053, its lowest since Tuesday.

