Dollar jumps after Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange in central Cairo, Egypt, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. read more

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.41% at 90.901, its highest since May 7.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

