Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned negative on Friday after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in April. read more

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 45 points, or 0.13%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 168.5 points, or 1.24%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 100 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 41.25 points, or 0.3%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.