The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Monday on optimism that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while a surge in commodity prices lifted shares of miners, energy and steel companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 7.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34785.27. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 4.3 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4228.29, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 64.6 points, or 0.47%, to 13687.595 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.