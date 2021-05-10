Skip to main content

BusinessDow hits all-time highs as materials, energy stocks rise

Reuters
1 minute read

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Monday on optimism that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while a surge in commodity prices lifted shares of miners, energy and steel companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 7.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34785.27. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 4.3 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4228.29, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 64.6 points, or 0.47%, to 13687.595 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 1:43 PM UTCDow hits all-time highs as materials, energy stocks rise

The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Monday on optimism that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while a surge in commodity prices lifted shares of miners, energy and steel companies.

BusinessU.S. and top fuel supplier work to secure pipelines stricken by cyberattack
BusinessSecond-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high
BusinessInvestors chide Toyota’s Toyoda for questioning combustion car ban
BusinessAirbus puts supply chain executive at helm of loss-making A220

Airbus (AIR.PA) has appointed a senior internal supply chain executive to run its Canadian operation, with responsibility for trimming losses on the A220 jetliner series, in the latest in a series of management changes at the European aerospace group.