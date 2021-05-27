Dow, S&P 500 gain at open as jobless claims dip

The Dow and the S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 109.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,432.47. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 5.9 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4,201.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 4.6 points, or 0.03%, to 13,742.585 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.