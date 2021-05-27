Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Dow, S&P 500 gain at open as jobless claims dip

The Dow and the S&P 500 opened higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 109.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 34,432.47. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 5.9 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 4,201.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 4.6 points, or 0.03%, to 13,742.585 at the opening bell.

