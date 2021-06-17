Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Dr. Martens kicks off listed status with 22% earnings rise

2 minute read

A pair of Dr. Martens boots in London, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman/File Photo

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Dr. Martens, the classic British boot brand that listed its shares in January, on Thursday reported a 22% rise in annual core earnings with online sales helping to soften the hit from COVID-19-related store closures.

The group, known for its chunky boots with yellow stitching, made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 224.2 million pounds ($313.6 million) in the year to March 31, on revenue up 15% to 773 million pounds - in line with guidance set out at the time of its initial public offering (IPO) of growth of 14-15%.

Dr. Martens said trading since the year end had been in line with its expectations and it maintained a target of "high teens" percentage revenue growth in 2021-22, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the group and its markets reduces.

From 2022-23 and over the medium term the group anticipates "mid-teens" revenue growth.

It is targeting e-commerce to grow to 40% of the overall sales mix from 30% in 2020-21, with total direct to consumer (DTC) channels, including retail stores, making up 60% of the mix.

The group said its medium term target of a 30% EBITDA margin was also unchanged.

It expects to begin paying a dividend in the 2021-22 year.

Dr. Martens' shares have performed strongly since listing at 370 pence in January. They closed Wednesday at 495 pence, valuing the business at 5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7149 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:11 AM UTCAnalysis: As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead

As the Federal Reserve takes initial steps toward removing its massively accommodative policy, investors are preparing for the main show ahead.

BusinessExplainer: How will EU ban on 10 banks from bond sales impact markets and banks?
BusinessLebanon's banks stuck in reverse: jobs go, lending dives
BusinessHong Kong grants visa extensions to Cathay pilots
BusinessBonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed