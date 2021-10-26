Skip to main content

Business

DraftKings walks away from offer to buy Entain

1 minute read

A pedestrian walks past a branch of Ladbrokes in London, Britain December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. betting firm DraftKings Inc (DKNG.O) has walked away from making a formal offer to buy Entain (ENT.L) after considering a $22.4 billion buyout proposal for the British gambling company, it said on Tuesday.

"After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time," DraftKings Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said in a statement.

"We are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market," Robins added.

DraftKings shares jumped 7% in premarket trading in New York, while Entain shares fell 11% on the London Stock Exchange, on track for their worst day since January.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Muvija M and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:43 AM UTC

S&P, Dow futures hit record highs as investors eye tech earnings

The S&P 500 and Dow futures hit record highs on Tuesday as Facebook rose after its quarterly results and a share buyback plan, turning the spotlight on its technology peers set to report later in the day.

Business
Global supply chain logjams, costs in focus as restaurant chains report earnings
Business
UBS fee bonanza lifts quarterly profit to six-year high
Business
Hasbro warns of hit to holiday sales from supply chain issues
Business
No end in sight for labor shortages as U.S. companies fight high costs