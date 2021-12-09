DS Smith profit jumps as online shopping drives cardboard demand

The logo DS Smith is pictured inside the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere, near Nantes, France, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cardboard maker DS Smith (SMDS.L) on Thursday posted an 80% surge in first-half profit and declared a higher interim dividend, helped by strong demand from fast-moving consumer goods makers and resilient supplies to the e-commerce market.

The company, which supplies packaging products to customers including Amazon (AMZN.O), Nestle (NESN.S) and Unilever (ULVR.L), said pretax profit rose to 175 million pounds ($231 million), from 97 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7572 pounds)

Reporting by Chris Peters and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

