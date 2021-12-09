Business
DS Smith profit jumps as online shopping drives cardboard demand
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cardboard maker DS Smith (SMDS.L) on Thursday posted an 80% surge in first-half profit and declared a higher interim dividend, helped by strong demand from fast-moving consumer goods makers and resilient supplies to the e-commerce market.
The company, which supplies packaging products to customers including Amazon (AMZN.O), Nestle (NESN.S) and Unilever (ULVR.L), said pretax profit rose to 175 million pounds ($231 million), from 97 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7572 pounds)
Reporting by Chris Peters and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
