DSM reports strong increase in half-year sales

DSM logo and stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 2 (Reuters) - DSM (DSMN.AS) on Tuesday reported a sharp rise in half-year sales, as the Dutch specialty chemicals maker benefitted from resilient demand and strong pricing.

The group posted sales for continuing operations of 4.12 billion euros ($4.23 billion) in the first half of the year, up 17% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9734 euros)

Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Milla Nissi

