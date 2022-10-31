Dubai school operator Taaleem seeks to raise $204.21 mln in IPO - document















DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dubai school operator Taaleem said on Monday it planned to raise 750 million dirhams ($204.21 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) to expand its premium schools network.

Taaleem will offer 10% of its shares to retail investors starting Nov. 10, and 88% of its shares to professional investors on Nov. 17, with a listing expected around Nov. 29, it said in its intention to float document.

Another 2% will be offered to eligible employees and eligible parents, it added.

Reuters reported in April the company was in preliminary talks with banks for a potential float. read more

Taaleem, one of the largest providers of early childhood, primary and secondary education in Dubai, was founded in 2004. In 2007, the school operator was backed by Investment Corporation of Dubai, an investment arm of the Dubai government.

Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in last November to list 10 government-linked entities.

Over $15 billion has been raised in listings across the Gulf so far this year, according to Refinitiv data. Saudi Arabia had 24 IPOs that raised $4.75 billion, while the UAE had seven that raised more than $10 billion, the data showed.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Rashmi Aich











