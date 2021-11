A logo is pictured outside of Dupont offices in Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD.N) said on Tuesday it would buy engineering materials technology maker Rogers Corp (ROG.N) for about $5.2 billion.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

