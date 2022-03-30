Dutch lender Rabobank to exit Russia due to Ukraine war

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - Dutch lender Rabobank and its subsidiary DLL said on Wednesday they have started to withdraw from all activities in Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"The bank does not want to engage business in a country with a regime that brutally invades another sovereign nation," the company said in a statement.

Rabobank had aggregated direct net exposure to Russia of around 400 million euros ($445 million) in January, which fell to about 300 million euros in March.

Its subsidiary DLL is active in the country, with the leasing of machinery in the agricultural sector. DLL discontinued new activities on February 25.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

