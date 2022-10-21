Dutch PostNL issues profit warning on low volumes in Q3

Postnl employee Jaap Bouwmans rides his bicycle to work in his hometown Veghel May 20, 2011. Picture taken May 20. REUTERS/ Jerry Lampen

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dutch postal company PostNL (PTNL.AS) warned on Friday that return to volume growth in parcels had not materialised in its third quarter, and that it expects to see volumes in line with 2021 in the fourth quarter.

"It is no longer realistic to assume that the current FY 2022 outlook for normalised EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) and free cash flow will materialise," PostNL said in a statement.

Reporting by Elena Vardon; Editing by Jan Harvey

