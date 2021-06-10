Dutch tech investor Prosus sees earnings almost doubling

Prosus NV(PRX.AS), the Dutch investor with a 28.9% share of Chinese software giant Tencent (0700.HK), said on Thursday it expected full-year earnings per share to have nearly doubled in the past year, after a strong performance during the coronavirus crisis.

In a trading statement published after the close of business in Amsterdam, Prosus said it expected earnings per share for its financial year ended March 31 would increase by $2.16-$2.32 per share, from $2.35 in the same period a year earlier.

Prosus, which is majority-owned by Naspers (NPNJn.J) of South Africa, is due to report full earnings on June 21.

Its earnings are driven by the performance of Tencent but it also has operations and investments in online market places, food delivery, online payments and educational software.

"Despite the turbulent impact of the pandemic ... we witnessed an acceleration in the digital transformation and growth trends of each one of our sectors," the company said.

"Improved profitability from the e-commerce segments and the growing contribution from Tencent were the key drivers," it said.

