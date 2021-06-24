Business
S.Korea retailer E-Mart to acquire 80% stake of eBay's S.Korean business for $3 bln
SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - South Korean retailer Shinsegae Group's E-Mart Inc (139480.KS) said on Thursday it plans to acquire 80% stake of eBay Inc's (EBAY.O) South Korean business for 3.4 trillion won ($3 billion), E-Mart said in a regulatory filing.
EBay will retain a 20% interest in the Korean business, whose implied value is approximately $3.8 billion, eBay said in a statement.
The transaction is expected to close by year-end or early next year, subject to regulatory approvals.
Naver Corp (035420.KS), which had previously participated in the bidding process with E-Mart, said earlier this week it pulled out of the acquisition.
EBay Korea, which was the leading e-commerce player in South Korea until 2015, saw transaction growth slow starting in 2016 due to intensified competition from the likes of Coupang , the current No. 1 e-commerce firm, analysts said.
Although the growth rate of South Korea's online shopping market reached 41% between 2018 and 2020, the estimated growth rate of eBay Korea's transaction price was about 4%, Samsung Securities analysts wrote in a report last week.
However, the business was still attractive to traditional retail giants including Shinsegae, which have struggled to build a leading presence in online shopping, especially after the onset of COVID-19.
EBay Korea operates the e-commerce platforms Gmarket, Auction and G9, and is the country's third-largest e-commerce firm with a market share of about 12.8% in 2020, according to Euromonitor.
($1 = 1,131.6800 won)
