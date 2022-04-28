ECB backs EU's tough stance on foreign banks

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Central bank backed on Thursday a Commission proposal to toughen scrutiny of foreign lenders in the EU, which has become a thorny issue since Britain left the bloc.

"The Commission ... (is) strengthening the single market and minimising supervisory blind spots, thus rendering supervision more effective," ECB supervisor Frank Elderson said in a blog post accompanying a legal opinion.

Banks have been lobbying EU lawmakers to tone down the proposed rules, which they say curb companies' access to international finance. L8N2UY4OJ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.