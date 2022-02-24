ECB to conduct comprehensive economic outlook assessment at March meeting

The European Central Bank (ECB) logo in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the economic outlook after Russia's attack on Ukraine at the bank's March meeting, it said on Thursday.

"This includes the recent developments in the geopolitical area," a spokesperson for the institution said.

