1 minute read
ECB to conduct comprehensive economic outlook assessment at March meeting
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the economic outlook after Russia's attack on Ukraine at the bank's March meeting, it said on Thursday.
"This includes the recent developments in the geopolitical area," a spokesperson for the institution said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jan Strupczewski Editing by Marine Strauss and David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.