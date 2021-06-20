Business
ECB has made 'good progress' on new strategy, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers meeting this weekend made "good progress" in reshaping the ECB's strategy, including its inflation goal and the role it plays in fighting climate change, President Christine Lagarde said on Sunday.
"I am glad we were able to have in-depth discussions and we made good progress in shaping the concrete features of our future monetary policy strategy at our retreat," Lagarde said in a statement after the three-day gathering near Frankfurt.
