ECB has made 'good progress' on new strategy, Lagarde says

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers meeting this weekend made "good progress" in reshaping the ECB's strategy, including its inflation goal and the role it plays in fighting climate change, President Christine Lagarde said on Sunday.

"I am glad we were able to have in-depth discussions and we made good progress in shaping the concrete features of our future monetary policy strategy at our retreat," Lagarde said in a statement after the three-day gathering near Frankfurt.

