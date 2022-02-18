1 minute read
ECB policymakers to meet next week in Paris
FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers will meet for "an informal get-together" next Thursday afternoon on the eve of a gathering of European Union finance ministers, the ECB said on Friday.
Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Susan Fenton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.