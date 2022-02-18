ECB policymakers to meet next week in Paris

A Euro sign is seen moments before a symphony of light consisting of bars, lines and circles in blue and yellow, the colours of the European Union, illuminates the south facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers will meet for "an informal get-together" next Thursday afternoon on the eve of a gathering of European Union finance ministers, the ECB said on Friday.

"The ECB’s Governing Council members will hold an informal get-together on the afternoon of Thursday, 24 February in Paris, a day before they attend the informal meeting of EU finance and economy ministers in Paris," the ECB said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa

