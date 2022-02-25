ECB ready to do what is needed in face of Ukraine invasion, Lagarde says

FILE PHOTO - President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt, Germany, February 3, 2022. Michael Probst/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to do whatever is needed to "ensure price stability and financial stability in the euro area", ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"The ECB stands ready to take whatever action is necessary within its responsibilities to ensure price stability and financial stability in the euro area," she told a news conference.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson

