Ecb's Centeno says monetary policy adjustment "necessary and desirable"

European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Mario Centeno speaks during an interview with Reuters, in Lisbon, Portugal, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - A normalization of the European Central Bank monetary policy is "necessary and desirable", ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Friday.

Centeno said however that any adjustment should not be an "over-reaction".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aislinn Laing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.