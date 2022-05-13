1 minute read
Ecb's Centeno says monetary policy adjustment "necessary and desirable"
MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - A normalization of the European Central Bank monetary policy is "necessary and desirable", ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Friday.
Centeno said however that any adjustment should not be an "over-reaction".
Reporting by Aislinn Laing
