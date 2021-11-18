Business
ECB's Lane still expects euro zone inflation to ease next year
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will ease next year and there is no sign that investors or consumers expect runaway prices in the medium term, the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Thursday.
"We're not seeing expectations deanchoring to the upside," Lane told an online event hosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Right now we do have this diagnosis that inflation will decline through the course of next year."
Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi
