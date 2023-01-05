Edison CEO denies rumours on EDF's plan to sell Italian company - paper















MILAN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Edison (EDNn.MI) chief executive said on Thursday that rumours about French power group EDF's (EDF.PA) plan to sell its Italian arm are "groundless".

The rumours "were already circulating last summer, and our shareholder had denied them. There is not an Edison dossier at the moment," Nicola Monti was quoted as saying in an interview with the Italian daily La Stampa.

EDF denied an Italian media report last August that it was considering a sale of its Italian unit.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











