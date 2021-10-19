Skip to main content

EDP Brasil sells power assets valued at $238 mln to Actis

1 minute read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company EDP Energias do Brasil (ENBR3.SA) has reached a deal to sell three power transmission assets at an enterprise value of 1.32 billion reais ($237.88 million) to private equity firm Actis, it said on Tuesday.

EDP Brasil Chief Executive Joao Marques da Cruz told Reuters in an interview that the company, controlled by Portugal's EDP (EDP.LS), also expects to close the sale of hydroelectric power plants by the end of this year, adding that three parties had showed interest in the assets.

($1 = 5.5490 reais)

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

