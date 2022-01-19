Education group Pearson lifts full-year profit outlook

The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London, Britain August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit on Wednesday ina boost to a management team that is restructuring the company and trying to stem problems at its U.S. Higher Education division.

Analysts had forecast full-year adjusted operating profit of 375 million pounds ($510 million) and organic revenue growth of 6.7%. Delivering a trading update on Wednesday Pearson said it now saw full-year profit at 385 million pounds and sales up 8%.

The news is likely to provide a boost to the shares of the British group after they were hit hard in October when it said a surge in COVID-19 cases and a tight labour market had hit enrolments at U.S. community colleges.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

That meant revenues at the U.S. Higher Education Courseware division, often the source of Pearson profit downgrades in the past, was down 9% at the nine month stage, compared with a 2% fall in the first half of the year.

On Wednesday it said the full-year figure would be down 6%.

Pearson said it had enjoyed a strong final quarter in general, with its Assessment & Qualification division sales up 18% for the year.

Its new Pearson+ app, at the heart of a new consumer-focused strategy, has 2.75 million registered users, and 133,000 paid subscriptions.

($1 = 0.7352 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.